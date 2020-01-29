TSET working to implement new programs to promote healthy habits for children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma organization is working to implement new programs to promote health and wellness among the state’s youth.

“Our daily habits are the single biggest influence on our long-term health and when you learn about healthy habits and choices when you are young, it’s much easier to stick with those habits your whole life,” said TSET Board of Directors chair Dr. Bruce Benjamin. “For that reason, the TSET Board of Directors is developing programs that will specifically target youth and help them develop the knowledge and habits they need for a lifetime of health and improved quality of life.”

The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust says the youth programs will incorporate tobacco prevention, nutrition, and physical activity in a tiered approach starting with a statewide education campaign in September.

“The vaping epidemic is reversing two decades of declines in teen tobacco use,” said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee. “Increases in childhood obesity mean that our youngest generation will be the first generation to see a decrease in life expectancy. That’s unacceptable. The youngest Oklahomans deserve the opportunity to pursue healthy and prosperous lives, and these programs will focus on giving them the tools to do that.”

Initial plans call for TSET to invest $2.5 million a year over five years in the educational campaign.

“These youth programs are one more facet of TSET’s mission to improve the health and wellbeing of Oklahomans,” Benjamin said. “We know that improving health and wellness is a generational undertaking, and with the voters’ foresight in creating TSET, we have the ability to help Oklahoma’s children have the best possible chance at a long, healthy and happy life.”

The Board of Directors passed resolutions that endorsed several policies to support healthy habits for children including increased availability of fresh fruits and vegetables, physical activity opportunities, the creation and enhancement of local parks and walking trails, and active transportation infrastructure to promote walking and cycling.

