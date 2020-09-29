Tulane Football’s Matchup with SMU to Air on ESPN

by: WGNO Web Desk

DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 30: Tyjae Spears #22 of the Tulane Green Wave runs the ball past Brandon Stephens #26 of the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University football in conjunction with the American Athletic Conference announced today that its Friday, Oct. 16th matchup with SMU will now be aired live on ESPN. The game is set for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

 
Tulane’s matchup with SMU will mark the 27th all-time meeting between the two teams.
 
REMAINING 2020 TULANE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Thursday, Oct. 8 at Houston* – ESPN
Friday, Oct. 16 vs. SMU* – ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 24 at UCF*
Saturday, Oct. 31 vs. Temple*
Saturday, Nov. 7 at ECU*
Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Army
Saturday, Nov. 21 at Tulsa*
Friday, Nov. 27 vs. Memphis* – ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Home games listed in bold | * – Conference Matchups

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}

