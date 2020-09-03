Tulsa City Council approves removal of ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in the future

ULSA, Okla. (KFOR/KJRH) – Community leaders in Tulsa have voted to remove a ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in the historic Greenwood District.

The Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma was once called “Black Wall Street,” a 35-block radius in the segregated community thriving with hundreds of black-owned businesses.

But, on June 1, 1921, the entire area was burned down as a result of a riot that began after a black man was accused of assaulting a white woman.

White residents attacked the community, killing hundreds of black residents and injuring 800 others.

Despite it being one of the worst instances of racial violence in the United States, the massacre was mostly swept under the rug.

In June, a group painted ‘Black Lives Matter’ along Greenwood Avenue without a permit.

After the mural was finished, many members of the community demanded that it become a permanent fixture along the avenue.

Originally, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum told the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce that it would have to apply for a permit to keep the mural in place.

However, the chamber said it does not own the avenue, the nearby businesses, and did not paint the mural.

“The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce demands that the City of Tulsa refrain from removing or altering the writing, as it is an appropriate message to have at the location of the 1921 race massacre,” a release from the chamber read.

For weeks, city leaders have said that it will be up to the Tulsa City Council to determine if the mural should stay.

Tulsa councilmember Crista Patrick said she was worried about federal safety regulations surrounding markings on public streets.

Another councilmember, Kara Joy McKee, said that she wishes the mural would stay, saying it brings attention to the Greenwood District.

According to KJRH, the council voted to remove the mural in the future.

Instead of costing the city extra money, city leaders say they are looking to have it removed during a mill and overlay project that was already scheduled for N. Greenwood Ave.

However, a timeline for when that project will take place is not known.

