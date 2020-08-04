Tulsa Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests teacher in child sex sting

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office say a potential predator is behind bars after a successful child sex crimes sting yesterday.

Officials say 26-year-old Aaron Hernandez used social media to message the profile of a girl he thought was 14 years old. It was actually a member of Tulsa Co. Sheriff’s Child Predator Unit.

They say Hernandez sent lewd photos and videos of himself. He also tried to get the child to send him naked pics.

On Monday morning, he allegedly attempted to meet the girl for sex and was instead arrested by Tulsa detectives.

