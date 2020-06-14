Tulsa father arrested on 2nd-degree murder charges after children found dead in hot truck

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A Tulsa father is behind bars Sunday on second-degree murder charges after his two young children were found dead inside his vehicle Saturday.

Tulsa Police tell KJRH Dustin Lee Dennis was booked into the Tulsa County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond for the deaths of his three-year-old and four-year-old boy and girl.

According to KJRH, Dennis told police he went to the gas station with his children and returned home for a nap. When he woke up from is over four hour nap, he discovered the kids. He then took them inside and called authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to learn more.