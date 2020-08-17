Tulsa Football Pauses Practice After Covid Tests

Oklahoma State’s first opponent on the gridiron this season is pausing preseason practice. Tulsa University announced that eight players have tested positive for Covid-19.

An additional eight players are in quarantine after coming in direct contact with the positive players. Those additional eight will remain in quarantine for the next 14 days.

All of the positive cases are asymptomatic and none of the players have required hospitalization at this time.

OSU and TU are slated to kickoff inside Boone Pickens Stadium September 12th.

