Tulsa man arrested after stalking, attempting to kidnap former coworker

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect was taken into custody Friday after he allegedly stalked, attempted to kidnap a former coworker.

Tulsa Police Department says they responded to a call early Friday morning at a residence near I-44 and South Toledo Avenue for a man attempting to kidnap a woman. Officers say the victim was leaving for work, walking alongside her husband when they spotted the suspect sitting in a truck nearby.

Authorities say that the suspect, identified as Justin Arthur-Ray Davis, had been stalking the victim for over a month after he resigned from their mutual work place. She had previously reported several incidents of Davis sitting outside her apartment, leaving food and candy on her door step.

According to police, Davis exited the truck with a shotgun and chased the couple into their apartment. Davis shot through the front door, hitting the victim’s husband in the hand. Davis then went inside, grabbed the victim, dragged her down the stairs and assaulted her along the way.

Officers say neighbors witnessed Davis point a firearm at the victim’s husband, saying he will kill him if she did not get in Davis’ vehicle. The suspect then fired two shots into the air.

When officers arrived, the suspect fled the scene without the woman and lead authorities on a pursuit. He eventually lost control and crashed near I-44 and East 21st Street.

Davis was transported to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

He faces multiples charges including stalking and attempted kidnapping.

Latest Stories