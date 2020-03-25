Tulsa man dies from injuries suffered in van crash in Murray County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Tulsa man died from injuries he suffered Tuesday in a crash in Murray County.

Michael B. Smith, 39, was pronounced dead at Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Smith was a passenger in a 2005 GMC van that was traveling north on Interstate 35. The van, at approximately 4:25 p.m., went off the left side of the interstate at mile marker 50 in Murray County. The driver over-corrected, causing the van to go off the right side of the road and crash into the face of a mountain. The van overturned one-half time, coming to rest on its roof, according to the news release.

The driver was treated and released from Arbuckle Memorial, according to the news release.

The road was dry at the time of the crash.

Both Smith and the driver were wearing their seatbelt.