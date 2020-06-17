Tulsa mayor says turning away Trump would be wrong as officials announce highest COVID-19 spike yet

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa officials spoke together Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s Trump Rally, the group sharing mixed messages of excitement for the visit and concern over the increasing COVID-19 numbers.

“I don’t care if you’re republican, a democrat, or an independent,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “That’s a tremendous honor for our city to be highlighted in that way.”

The mayor expressed his pleasure that the president chose the city as his first stop back on the campaign trail thanks to how Oklahoma handled the pandemic.

However, those comments were made moments after the Tulsa County Health Director, Dr. Bruce Dart, announced that Wednesday saw another spike in COVID-19 cases, marking the highest daily increase yet.

“I recommended that it be postponed until it’s safer,” Dr. Dart said.

When asked whether he thought the rally could contribute to more deaths from the virus, he agreed it could.

“I want to be clear, anyone planning to attend a large scale gathering will face an increased risk of becoming infected with COVID-19,” Dr. Dart said. “Also I want to be clear, we support everyone’s rights as Americans to assemble.”

Plans for the rally are moving forward. City officials are estimating about 100,000 people will try to make their way downtown Saturday.

“A mass amount of people that probably Tulsa has never seen before,” said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin.

He’s recruited extra law enforcers from several agencies, including other local police departments, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the National Guard, the FBI, and of course, the Secret Service.

As for the health safety, Mayor Bynum suggested Tulsans worry more about taking precautions in everyday life.

“I think it would be a real tragedy if we ended up focusing on an event with 20,000 people that will happen for four hours over the weekend, and not talk about what a million people are doing every single day in this community,” he said.

At this point, he said he believed turning away Trump wouldn’t be right.

“What I don’t think we can do is say as a state, for six weeks we’re going to follow this reopening plan, and then say, oh wait, President Trump’s coming to town. We’re going to change the plan on the fly,” Mayor Bynum said. “I wouldn’t support doing that regardless of who the candidate was coming to town.”