Tulsa officials plan to increase coronavirus testing, encourages shelter-in-place

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – On Tuesday, officials with the City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Health Department held a news conference to address the city’s response to COVID-19.

Today, Tulsa County confirmed one new case today as a woman in her 40s.

Bars and restaurants in Tulsa were already prohibited from opening their dining rooms, but customers have been allowed to order takeout or delivery options.

They are asking all people to stay home, but continue to encourage residents to utilize restaurants takeout and delivery options.

On Tuesday, health experts with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that Oklahoma now has 109 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, including 12 in Tulsa County.

So far, officials say three Oklahoma patients have died and 25 others have been hospitalized because of the virus.

Tulsa officials say they are increasing testing, but they are screening people and only those who meet the criteria will be tested for the virus.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Like most of the state and the country, Tulsa County is experiencing a shortage of testing kits and personal protective equipment.

Mayor G.T. Bynum has signed an executive order that has formally banned groups of 10 or more people within city limits.

The mayor took the time to thank Governor Stitt for the action he took today. Stitt has enacted several policies and restrictions in order to stem the flow of the pandemic.

County commissioner Karen Keith provided an update for the county government services. Road services are limited to emergency work only, the county courthouse lobby is closed to the public, and the county jail is quarantining new inmates to monitor and make sure they do not have the virus.

She also announced that Mother Road Market has started a Tulsa Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.