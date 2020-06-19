Tulsa police release map of curfew and road closure areas because of Trump rally

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department has released a map of curfew and road closure areas in downtown Tulsa in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s rally at the BOK Center.

“Expect to see fencing and barricades being erected this evening,” Tulsa police said on Facebook Thursday evening.

A map of downtown Tulsa. The roads within the highlighted area will be closed most of Friday and all day Saturday.

The roads in the highlighted area in the above map will have the following restrictions:

6-19-20 10:00 am NO vehicles allowed in this area

6-19-20 3:00 pm restricted pedestrian traffic

6-20-20 all day – continued prohibition on vehicles and restricted pedestrian traffic

“There is a smaller area near the BOK center that will be completely off limits to pedestrian traffic unless you have a ticket for admittance,” Tulsa police said in the Facebook post.

Residents who live either in the area or outside the RSVP area will be allowed to move around by foot up to and during the event, police said.

Cars parked in the area will be towed, but at no charge to the owner.

“If [your] car is towed, contact 918-596-9222 and they will tell you where your car has been relocated to,” police said.

Also, a curfew will be in effect in the highlighted area starting at 10 p.m. Thursday and remain in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

🚨CURFEW IN EFFECT FOR DOWNTOWN🚨



As part of our preparations for President Trump’s Rally this Saturday, we are working on making the area secure for everyone’s safety.



As posted earlier, the area illustrated in this map will need to be free of vehicles and pedestrian traffic. pic.twitter.com/uT76N0IWRc — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 19, 2020