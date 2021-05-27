Centennial Commission cancels Tulsa Race Massacre ‘Remember & Rise’ event “due to unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers”

In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. For decades, when it was discussed at all, the killing of hundreds of people in a prosperous black business district in 1921 was referred to as the Tulsa race riot. Under new standards developed by teachers for approaching the topic, students are encouraged to consider the differences between labeling it a “massacre” instead of a “riot,” as it is still commemorated in state laws. (Alvin C. Krupnick Co./Library of Congress via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission have canceled the Remember & Rise event scheduled for Monday, May 31.

“Due to unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers, the Centennial Commission is unable to fulfill our high expectations for Monday afternoon’s commemoration event and has determined not to move forward with the event at this time. We have hopes to reschedule later in this 100th commemorative year. We apologize for the disappointment and any inconvenience caused to ticket holders; if rescheduled ticket holders will be notified first.” 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission

Both John Legend and Stacey Abrams were slated to headline the nationally-televised ‘Remember & Rise’ event.

Officials say other events, like the Candlelight Vigil at Greenwood and Archer Monday night, will continue as scheduled

The Department of Homeland Security today said the Tulsa Race Massacre commemoration events could be a target for white supremacists.

In a memo, DHS says they haven’t seen any credible threats, but “the current Homeland threat environment remains heightened.”

It also says white supremacists, “historically have used simple tactics, such as vehicle ramming, small arms, edged weapons, and rudimentary explosive devices to target individuals perceived as having ideologically opposing views, racial minorities, or law enforcement at mass gatherings or crowded public spaces.”

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced plans travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre on Tuesday, June 1.

Also, the City of Tulsa plans to begin a full excavation and analysis of the ‘Original 18‘ site at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Please make plans to join the ribbon cutting for the Pathway to Hope at Greenwood and I-244 this Friday at 5:21 p.m. and the Candlelight Vigil at Greenwood and Archer on May 31 at 10:30 p.m. There are so many events to experience and commemorate the atrocity of the race massacre over the next few weeks including the Greenwood Art Project art installations and walks, John Hope Franklin National Symposium, Black Wall Street Legacy Fest, Economic Empowerment Day, Greenwood Cultural Center Sunday with the Stars, Vernon AME Prayer Wall Dedication, World Culture Music and the release of “Fire In Little Africa,” and so much more. To see all the events in the upcoming weeks go to: RootTulsa.com on the 1921 Centennial event tab. We will also have a limited preview opening of Greenwood Rising History Center next week with the Grand Opening on July 3rd, see details at GreenwoodRising.org. We hope to see you in Greenwood! Together we’ll remember, together we’ll rise. 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission