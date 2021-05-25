Local florists using flowers to honor victims of Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two local florists are planning a movement to honor the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Lauren and Leah Palmer are sisters and together they own The Wild Mother, a creative floral studio in downtown Oklahoma City.

“We are Oklahomans, born and raised. As a matter of fact, we are eighth generation here on this land and there’s just something kindred about the land and the people here,” said Lauren Palmer.

The two use their art to tell stories and honor culture.

For months now, they’ve been envisioning a way for their business to tell the stories of the lives forever changed after the Greenwood Massacre of 1921.

“There’s so much that has been hidden and stolen from us and our collective identity, and I don’t mean us as sisters, I mean us as Oklahomans and Americans,” said Leah Palmer.

The two are planning to tell the stories through #SendFlowerstoGreenwood, a movement that will send support both virtually and physically to Greenwood.

“To create art as medicine for a community that has long been overlooked and fallen victim to revisionist history,” said Lauren.

“We want to tell a narrative through flowers, and flowers are so expressive that you can actually do that with a lot of ease,” said Leah.

The two will begin work on two huge floral installation for commemorative events in Tulsa later this week.

“We have tens of thousands of blooms that we will be processing alongside of 20 or 25 other floral designers. Some are in Tulsa. Some are coming from Oklahoma City. Others are from places like Texas, Michigan, Georgia,” said Leah.

The sisters are also inviting other artists to create their own original work and post to social media using the hashtag #SendFlowerstoGreenwood.

“We’re asking as they share on social media that as they would accompany the images that they capture of that work with the true story of Greenwood. Maybe some of the bits that have been left out,” said Lauren.

They hope the movement will honor the lives forever changed and make sure they are never forgotten in the future.

“It’s not lost on us how significant this year is and how powerful artists can be in the community,” said Leah.

To join or support the cause, visit https://www.thewildmother.com/.