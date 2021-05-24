New app gives users glimpse into past of Greenwood District before massacre

Tulsa Race Massacre

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma used to be a community that was thriving with Black-owned businesses before it was burned to the ground by a violent mob in 1921.

The Greenwood District was known as ‘Black Wall Street’ that spanned across 35 blocks in the segregated community.

But, on May 31 through June 1, 1921, the entire area was burned down as a white mob attacked the community after a Black man was accused of assaulting a white woman.

White residents burned down homes and businesses, killing hundreds of Black residents and injuring 800 others.

Although the Tulsa Race Massacre occurred 100 years ago, the community never fully recovered.

Now, organizers are working to bring the area back to life through the use of a new app.

The Greenwood Rising XR Walking Tour app uses extended reality technologies to provide a guided tour of Black Wall Street before the massacre occurred.

The self-guided tour takes about 45 minutes to complete.

The app is now available for download on IOS and at the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report