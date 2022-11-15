NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (KFOR/Storyful) – The lost tomb of Queen Cleopatra could finally be discovered after archaeologists unearthed royal artifacts inside extensive tunnels, which are being called “a geometric miracle.”

Queen Cleopatra co-ruled Egypt from 51 to 30 BC. Inside the tunnel system, the excavation team found ancient coins bearing the images of Cleopatra and Alexander the Great, along with two alabaster heads – one of a sphinx and another from the Ptolemaic period. Several headless statues were also discovered.

Dr. Kathleen Martinez of the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic led the archaeological dig after researching the area for years.

Dr. Martinez said her team also found a cemetery outside the tunnels, “which is the proof that in this area there is a royal tomb,” she said.

Her team excavated an area at the Temple of Taposiris Magna, near Alexandria. The newly-discovered tunnels are carved from rock more than 40 feet below ground. They measure six feet in height and stretch more than 4,200 feet in length.

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities: “Preliminary studies suggest that the architectural design of the discovered tunnel is very similar to that of Greece’s Jubilinos Tunnel, but longer, describing it as an geometric miracle. She [Dr. Martinez] added that during the excavations and archaeological survey of the tunnel, a part of the tunnel was discovered submerged under the Mediterranean water, a number of pottery vessels and pottery tractors were found under the mud sediment, as well as a rectangular block of limestone… A network of tunnels stretching from King Marriott Lake to the Mediterranean were also discovered, 16 burials inside rock-carved tombs commonly used in the Greek and Roman centuries, as well as a number of mummies.”

The excavation and digging of the tunnels continue, as a portion is submerged under the sea.