Turnpike troubles: Local family says more safe guards are needed in their neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Baugh family moved into a house on S.W. 50th near Council four years ago.

“Well, we had built a house behind us where the turnpike is now. We found out they were coming through so we bailed on that deal. Went ahead and bought one street north,” John Baugh said.



It was part of the turnpike extension near Mustang.

Since then, the Baughs say their neighborhood association has been waiting for the Turnpike Authority to build a wall. Something they say they were promised by OTA, but the turnpike authority says that’s not the case.

“Our engineers did look at all area of the turnpike, especially where there were houses, and this area does meet the national standards for safety,” Director of Communications with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Jack Damrill said.

But there are new concerns after a semi-truck driver allegedly fell asleep and crashed into homes in northwest Oklahoma City.

Some neighbors in Brighton Pointe say it could happen in their area as well.

“There are no guard rails, no fence, no wall, nothing,” Baugh said.

“The nearest house is almost 500 feet from the roadway so we do build roadways obviously to national standards where they does include a clear zone where if you have a guard rail you also have feet in there that would indicate a clear zone. We obviously did that and those houses meet that clear zone,” Damrill said.

Another concern is the safety of children playing by the turnpike.

“There are so many kids that get back there and play every night. We’ve got ATVs out here right behind the fence running up underneath the turnpike running up on the ramp of the turnpike,” Baugh said.

The Baughs hope OTA will take another look at putting in a wall.

“…The noise isn’t that bad. I have gotten used to it, but now it is a safety concern. They need to take care of it,” Baugh said.

“We will always be willing to meet with homeowners if they have a concern,” Damrill said.

