Tuttle man predicts Mahomes' Super Bowl win in high school yearbook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KFOR) - A graduate of Whitehouse High School who now lives in Tuttle predicted Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl win back in 2014.

On a yearbook page that asks what people are looking forward to most about their class reunion, Spencer Shaw, who now works as a minister, wrote "seeing Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl ring."

"When he started focusing on football, it was just kind of a given. He's going to win a Super Bowl one day, just kind of made sense," Shaw told News 4.

Shaw played basketball with Mahomes in high school, and he says he always had a good feeling about him.

"He's got that work ethic that he's going to succeed, and he's also the kind of guy that you root for. He's one of the best guys you'll ever meet. So all of that together is just kind of, most people back in Whitehouse just kind of felt, whatever he wants to do, he's going to be able to do," he said.

They were right-- Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the San Francisco 49ers during the Super Bowl.

"It was absolutely amazing because first off you’ve got a guy you grew up with, a guy from your hometown who wins the Super Bowl, and I was, of course, rooting for him, and so it was exciting to see him win," Shaw said.

Shaw says he didn't remember putting the quote in the yearbook until someone reminded him.

"Someone had sent me a picture of the yearbook a couple weeks back after they made the Super Bowl, and so that was another reason I was like, I also really hope they win because this would be awesome to be able to say, 'hey I predicted this back in 2014, six years ago, that he would win a Super Bowl before he even got to Tech and started playing or any of that,'" he said.

Now Shaw's posts about his prediction are getting lots of attention on social media. Ultimately, he says he's glad to see Mahomes' hard work pay off.

"He's the kind of guy you want representing your hometown," he said.