Two Arkansas officers injured, suspect dead in Walmart shooting

Two police officers are shot at a Walmart in Arkansas. (Photo provided by WREG)

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG) – Two Forrest City officers were shot and one suspect was killed after a shooting at the local Walmart.

According to the Forrest City Police Department, officers were called to the store after a 40-year-old suspect began making threats, saying he was going to blow up the Walmart. He was approached by the officers and that’s when the suspect reportedly opened fire, striking both.

One officer was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center while the other was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect is deceased, authorities said.