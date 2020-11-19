Two arrested after robbing local family at gunpoint

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two men are behind bars Wednesday after robbing a father and son at gunpoint in Southeast Oklahoma City.

“Every single night there’s at least 3 or 4 gunshots and on the weekends it’s like a war,” said a woman who lives nearby, Dawn Thomas.

Gunfire rang out nearly two weeks ago right outside a home near SE 63rd & I-240.

The frightening moments were captured on surveillance video.

Court documents say the victim tried to buy a leaf blower from a man off Facebook Marketplace.

Surveillance video shows the seller and a second suspect in a red SUV driving in the neighborhood earlier that day trying to sell some tools.

Around 10 p.m., the deal turned dangerous.

“Rather than selling them the items, he demanded the victim’s money at gunpoint,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victim, who was outside with his son at the time, gave the two suspects, Eric Mindieta and Justin Chavarria all the cash he had.

That’s when police say Chavarria forced the father inside at gunpoint, and Mindieta stayed outside with the son… pointing a gun in the teen’s face in an attempt to get more money.

“Yeah, it’s scary!” said Thomas.

You can see in the surveillance footage at one point the teen’s hands go up in the air, desperate for help.

The suspects left the pair physically unharmed, but fired shots into the air before speeding off.

Police say it’s a good reminder to be safe when purchasing anything online.

“Utilize a parking lot for a police station call ahead and tell them, ‘This is the vehicle that I’m driving and I’m meeting somebody to buy something,'” said Morgan.

Neighbors are just glad the family wasn’t hurt.

“It’s hard to believe that anybody would do that to people who are that good- you know, if you needed something, walk in and ask,” said Thomas.

Chavarria faces multiple felony charges including kidnapping.