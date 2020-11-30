Two arrested following chase through NW OKC neighborhoods

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police say two people are behind bars Monday following a chase through the city’s northwest side.

The chase started around 2:30 p.m. as a simple traffic stop but the driver did not stop.

Officers on scene believe the chase was initiated because the male suspect had two felony warrants.

Officials say the suspect’s mother was also with him and a female suspect in the car.

His mother called police during the chase and told them he had a gun.

The male and female suspects eventually bailed from the car and ran into a shed in the neighborhood.

The two suspects were arrested without incident and his mother was released without arrest.