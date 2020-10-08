Two arrested for murder after man found killed, burned in SW Oklahoma City vehicle fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were arrested Wednesday after they were implicated in the murder of a man after his body was discovered inside of a flaming car.

Kristina Franz and Johnathon Erickson were arrested on complaint of first-degree murder.

On Sunday morning, fire crews were called out to a property in the 10000 block of SW 104th Street.

The property owner said he was woken up before 9 a.m. when two cars drove down his driveway and past his house. He declined to go on camera, but told News 4 that when he went to see what was going on, he saw people around the flaming vehicle jump into a dark blue sedan and race back out of the driveway, nearly running him down.

“Once the car was extinguished, the fire was extinguished, they found a body inside the vehicle,” said Oklahoma City Police MSgt. Gary Knight.

The victim was 42-year-old Richard Pierce.

“It appears that Mr. Pierce had been killed prior to the victim being set on fire,” MSgt. Knight said. “He had injuries consistent with homicide.”

Officers are not sharing the details of his injuries at this time.

In the days following, investigators discovered information leading them to identify two suspects in Pierce’s murder, Franz and Erickson.

The two were arrested Wednesday at an apartment complex near NW 10th and Meridian.

A member of Pierce’s family told News 4 they are incredibly heartbroken and devastated, and that he has three children, a lot of family in Oklahoma, and true, lifelong friends who will miss him. They also expressed gratitude to the Oklahoma City Police Department detectives who worked night and day to catch the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.