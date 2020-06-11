Two arrested in hit-and-run that sent 10-year-old to the hospital

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) — Two people have been arrested after a hit and run that seriously injured a 10-year-old boy.

It happened on Wednesday near the intersection of Bonita and Highland.

According to the police report, the child was riding his bicycle when a vehicle came around a curve and hit him, taking off from the scene.

The child was taken to OU’s Children’s where he is recovering from several lacerations, a fractured hip and another fracture in the lower spine area.

Late Wednesday night, police tracked down the driver, 27-year-old Asa Strong and arrested him for Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

One of Strong’s passengers, 33-year-old Shashana Wapskineh, was also arrested for obstruction after allegedly lying about witnessing the crash.