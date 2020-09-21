Two bats test positive for rabies in one Oklahoma county

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)- Over the past six weeks, two bats have tested positive for rabies in Lincoln County.

Both were found outside near Bell Cow Lake, acting erratic and aggressive.

“Our client called us in a panic. She had been bitten by a bat,” Owner of the Lincoln County Animal Hospital Dr. Theresa Mckinzie said. “The bat had flown down, out of the sky and landed on her and bit her. Her dog had actually grabbed the bat off of her.”

That happened around six weeks ago and was the first bat to test positive for rabies in Lincoln County.

Then just last week, another bat was found in someone’s driveway acting strange.

“The bat was on the ground,” Mckinzie said. “As it was approached it was very aggressive towards people.”

Health officials say there have been more rabies cases in Oklahoma this year than previous years.

Finding rabies in bats or skunks is common for Oklahoma, but two cases like this so close together, is something to keep an eye on.

“Knowing that it’s close, knowing that it’s an area where families frequent, knowing it’s an area with recreation,” Mckinzie said. “People live, people camp, people take their children, it’s a significant concern.”

The Department of Wildlife syas you should always observe wildlife from a distance and report any animals that are acting abnormal.

Dr. Mckinzie says the most important thing to do is get you pets, and livestock vaccinated.

This is not a reason to panic, but being proactive is important, because rabies is dangerous.

“It is a highly fatal disease, close to 100 percent,” Mckinzie said. “In animals it is 100 percent fatal.”

If you think you’ve come into contact with an animal that might have rabies you should call the health department.

