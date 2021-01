OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man and woman are dead after an auto-pedestrian accident near Southeast 44th and Phillips.

Police say the two people were in the intersection when an SUV traveling westbound on 44th struck them. They were pronounced dead on scene.

The driver stayed and cooperated with authorities.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but officials say inclement weather could’ve played a role.

No arrests have been made.