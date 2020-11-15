Two dead, one in critical condition after Comanche County crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A rollover crash that occurred Saturday evening leaves two dead, one in critical condition according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, OHP responded to a wreck along Northeast 225th Street and Oklahoma State Highway 17, near Sterling, OK.

Investigators say 61-year-old Kelly Hale was traveling southbound on Northeast 225th Street when she failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Troopers say Hale’s vehicle rolled over coming to a rest on its top. The Jeep departed the roadway and came to a rest on the side of the road.

Hale and a passenger whose name has not been released were pronounced dead by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

OHP says the driver of the Jeep, Christopher Wilmeth was airlifted to OU Medical Center under critical condition with several injuries. The Jeep’s passenger was admitted to a local hospital; however, her condition is unknown.

Latest Stories