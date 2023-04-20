COLE, Oklahoma (KFOR) — A storm tore through the small town of Cole on Wednesday, causing two deaths and significant damage.

“Based on the damage reports that we’re getting back, as significant as it is, there could be more injuries or deaths that we don’t know about at this time,” said Gibbons.

Deputy Gibbons said the next of kin has been notified for both fatalities. As of 1:20 a.m. Thursday, it’s not clear how old the victims were.

As for the damage, KFOR talked with the owners of the Scissortail Silos wedding venue, which is now destroyed.

The owner said she had to call a bride who was supposed to get married there on Saturday and let her know her dress was destroyed.

Image: KFOR

Cole resident Seth Garret-Bottom, said he rode out the storm in an above-ground shelter with about nine others.

“It sounds cliché, but [it sounded] like a train,” said Garret-Bottom. “It really did. Just when you start shaking and then the doors move and you can hear just metal clanging around like crazy. It was insane.”

He added, “It’s one of those things, you know, never seen anything like it.”

The Red Cross is opening shelters to anyone in need of help after the storms. The locations are:

Noble High, 4601 E Etowah Road, Noble

Citizen Potawatomi Reunion Hall, 1702 Gordon Cooper Drive, Shawnee

Washington School Gym, 101 E Kerby Ave., Washington