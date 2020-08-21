Two Edmond elementary teachers test positive for COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Edmond Public Schools say two teachers at Cross Timbers Elementary School have tested positive for coronavirus.

Two teachers at Edmond’s Cross Timbers Elementary School have tested positive for Covid-19. The teachers are currently in self-isolation for a period of 10-days. Coworkers who were directly affected have been identified and are currently at home completing a 14-day quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The teachers and coworkers were participating in professional development on August 19th in preparation for the August 20th reopening of schools.

Prior to receiving a positive COVID-19 test, one of the teachers participated in a “Meet the Teacher” opportunity in the school cafeteria on August 19. The teacher met with five separate students from a distance of more than 6-feet for less than 15 minutes. All of the students and the teacher were wearing masks and there was no direct physical contact. Per CDC guidelines for close contact, no students were exposed and are not required to complete a 14-day quarantine.

Upon the discovery of a positive case of Covid-19 at the school, custodians quickly and thoroughly disinfected the school building using electrostatic spraying machines that disinfect all surfaces, nooks, and crannies. Additionally, district staff treated the air in the affected rooms using an ozone machine.

To protect the privacy of the persons involved, no employee names will be released.

Edmond Public Schools will continue to provide a layered approach to COVID-19 virus mitigation focusing on multiple safeguards to protect students and staff.” Susan Parks-Schlepp

There was no other information provided by the district.

