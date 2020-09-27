Two families displaced, one firefighter in hospital after fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two families are displaced and one firefighter is in the hospital after a fire happened near Northeast 36th and Prospect Saturday evening.

Crews were called out around 5:30 p.m.

A mother and four children were taking a nap when the fire started.

“They were woken up by the smoke detectors, so they were all able to get out. That’s when they called us,” Battalion Chief Kyle Durham said.

“A whole bunch of smoke was around the building, and a whole bunch was spreading over there,” witness Leo Henry said. “We thought it was going to like, blow up.”

“There was heavy smoke coming from the structure, shortly after that, flames broke through one of the windows, and after we got our ventilation holes cut, we had flames coming through the roof and from the window,” Durham said.

Unfortunately, one firefighter was injured.

“We had a ceiling come down on him, and he injured his neck, and he’s been transported to Baptist hospital,” Durham said.

While there is no estimate on the amount of damage yet, firefighters say two families are displaced. The apartment next door had smoke damage, but no one was home.

“I’m happy that they put the fire down and everything, because I didn’t want to get my family stuck in this,” Henry said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.