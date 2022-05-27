TEMPE, Arizona (Storyful/KFOR) – Security footage from a store in Tempe, Arizona shows the moment a car slams through the wall of a business, pushing two employees 25 feet into the beauty supply store.

Police say the driver accidentally hit the accelerator rather than the brake.

The employees both suffered minor injuries. One told local media that the crash “felt like an earthquake more than anything.”

The driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant, but was not charged for the crash.

The store is expected to be closed for about a week to rebuild the exterior wall.