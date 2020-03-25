Breaking News
Closings and Delays
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage

Two House staffers test positive for Coronavirus

News
Posted: / Updated:
Oklahoma State Capitol

Oklahoma State Capitol

Two employees with the Oklahoma House of Representatives have tested positive for COVID-19. 

  A high-placed source in the house confirmed the report to News 4’s Kevin Ogle late Tuesday night and said house members have been told the health department will contact them about testing if they determine they have come into contact with staffers.

  Meanwhile, Rep. Josh West of Eastern Oklahoma has posted on his Facebook page that he and two of his sons came into contact with someone who tested positive. As a result, all three are in quarantine until next week even though they tested negative for COVID-19. 

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter