OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two suspects were taken into custody early Sunday morning after firing shots at a deputy before crashing in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began around 3:30 a.m., according to officials it was a traffic stop. Shots were then fired at the Oklahoma County deputy but he wasn’t hurt.

A chase then ensued before the vehicle crashed near Southwest 27th and Harvey Avenue.

Officials said that one person was arrested immediately and the other was found and arrested around an hour later.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.