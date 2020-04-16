Two in custody as OSBI investigates deadly shooting in Mutual

MUTUAL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is assisting the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of a deadly shooting that occurred just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The Woodward County Communications Center received a 911 call at 11:01 p.m. on April 15.

The caller stated that a male in the 100 block of North Maple in Mutual had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Isidro Ortega Benites suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Benites was transported to Woodward Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Raquel Lucas, 31, and Sherrik Lewis, 31, were both arrested in connection with the shooting of Benites and booked into the Woodward County Jail.

At this time, both Lucas and Lewis face gun charges, and additional charges are pending.