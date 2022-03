OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A head-on collision on I-40 heading eastbound near Pennsylvania Avenue injures two and closes several lanes for nearly three hours late on Friday night.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver that caused the wreck was travelling on the wrong side of the interstate, and crashed directly into another vehicle.

The current condition and location of the victims are still unknown, but they were taken to a nearby hospital due to their injuries.