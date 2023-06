OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- A shooting took place near SE 44th and Sunnylane Rd early Sunday morning.

OKCPD PIO stated there was a gathering around a parking lot where shots began firing.

Two people were shot and transported to a local hospital. The status of their injuries are unknown.

The whereabouts of the suspect is currently unknown.

The scene of the shooting is under investigation.

KOFR will update as more information arrives.