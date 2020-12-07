Two killed after truck swept away by water in Muskogee County

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Muskogee County are investigating a deadly incident that claimed the lives of two people.

Around 11 a.m. on Dec. 4, emergency crews were called to a creek east of Warner in Muskogee County after bystanders spotted a truck in the water.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the truck downstream.

Sadly, investigators also discovered the bodies of 66-year-old Dusty Ross and Larry Beckett in the water.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, authorities believe the men were trying to cross a low water bridge around 9 p.m. on Dec. 2.

However, the water ended up pushing the truck into the creek.

