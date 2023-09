OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OKCPD, OKCFD, and OHP responded to a fatal crash at 700 S I-35 Highway NB early Sunday morning.

OHP reported two people were trapped in two different cars and needed extrication.

The two people succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.