STILLWATER (KFOR)- A two car collision in Stillwater resulted in the casualties of two drivers early Saturday morning.

The driver of a white Ford Mustang collided with the driver of a red Chevy Impala driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of 6th Avenue towards Country Club Road.

The driver of the Ford Mustang continued driving eastbound and soon struck multiple vehicles in a parking lot.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital in critical conditions.

Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.