Two killed, three injured in collision near Lawton

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man and woman are dead after a collision near Lawton Saturday, September 26, 2020. (KSWO)

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal accident claimed the lives of a man and woman Saturday night.

According to OHP, a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on Southeast Bishop Avenue near Southeast 135th Street. The pickup truck, driven by Caden Rowe, 19, of Lawton, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Chevrolet Silverado.

Troopers say the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, Eric Gutierrez, 35, of Lawton, and passenger Isaura Cabrera, 34, of Lawton, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The two juvenile passengers inside the Silverado were both transported to OU Medical Center in fair condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Rowe was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center with a leg injury.

After initial investigation, OHP says that Rowe was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

