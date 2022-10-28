PERRY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested two men, who now face drug trafficking charges, after Troopers found around 100 pounds of marijuana.

Kou Yang of Yale, Oklahoma and Pao Xiong Chang of Detroit, Michigan were charged with trafficking marijuana 25 pounds or more, after they were arrested in Payne County late Thursday night.

Kou Yang Pao Xiong Chang

OHP officials say Troopers at Troop K in Perry made the arrest and the amount of drugs totaled more than $200,000 in street value.

News 4 learned the arrest did not happen on I-35; however, it is unclear where the discovery took place.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol would not get into details about the arrest but did send a statement saying, “It’s early in the investigation and we are taking every step to stop these types of crimes from impacting our communities.”

The men were expected to have their first hearing November 1.