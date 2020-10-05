Two metro communities mourn passing of college student

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond and the University of Oklahoma communities are mourning one of their own who died before his time.

Details about the death of OU Junior Blake Burgess are not being shared publicly but students in Norman and those who remember him in Edmond are saddened by the passing of the young man.

“Yeah, I mean it’s really sad to hear that,” said OU student James Glouck.

The Sooner is also being remembered in his hometown of Edmond.

“The amount of impact he made in his short time here was tremendous and we are really proud of who he was as a person and how he impacted lives,” said Luke Orvis, Edmond Memorial Head Football Coach.

Burgess started at quarterback for Edmond memorial in the fall of 2017. His former coach Luke Orvis confirming the passing of Blake over the weekend but telling KFOR he wasn’t sure on the details of his passing.

Social media posts indicate the family is requesting privacy.

OU officials echoing those sentiments saying in a statement:

“The university is being thoughtful in honoring the family’s wishes for privacy at this time and asks the public to do the same. Due to federal protections the university cannot provide additional information such as a name or health information in regard to the death of a member of the OU Community without permission. Additional information will be released as appropriate.”

“He was great leader for our team and a great leader in the locker room,” recalled Orvis.

Orvis says Burgess had a knack for raising up others around him.

“He was a really tremendous young man. Since his passing we have seen the outpouring of calls texts and social media of how big an impact he made on his community just in his short time here,” said Orvis.

Burgess was a junior at OU and a brother at Sigma Phi Epsilon.

“It’s most appropriate for the family to share any details surrounding a person’s passing. We’d like to respect that.” Sigma Phi Epsilon

Family friends are asking people to stop posting speculation and misinformation about Blake’s medical conditions or the cause of his death.