Two Mustang High School students killed in car accident, officials say

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Mustang High School officials confirmed that two students were killed in a car accident over the weekend.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the families of these two young people, and all who have been affected by this tragedy. Out of respect for the privacy of the families involved, this is all of the information that we will be sharing at this time,” Principal Kathy Knowles said in a letter to the Mustang community on Sunday.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, but I know our students and staff will lean on each other through this sad time.”

The students’ names or details surrounding the crash were not released by officials.

MHS says they will have counselors available to students and staff who need support on Monday for A Day students and Tuesday for B Day students.

MHS counseling offices can be reached directly at 405-376-7341 or 405-376-7831.

Latest Stories