Two Mustang High School students killed in car accident

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mustang community is grieving after two high school students were killed in a car accident.

It happened Saturday morning at Czech Hall Road and 89th.

One of the victims has been identified by family as 16-year-old Braxton Wheeler.

His father, Tyrel Wheeler, sent KFOR a statement that reads:

“This is the hardest thing my family has ever been through and no parent should ever have to feel the pain of losing a child. Braxton was the most precious child I’ve ever known his smile could light up a room with a contagious laugh. He always wanted to make sure everyone in his life was ok and happy and always worried more about others then him self. He would always go out of his way to help anyone no matter what and we could not be more proud of the young man he was becoming. He loved being outdoors hunting and fishing and would say fishing is life. But his true love was football he loved every minute being on the football field and loved everyone of his coaches and teams mates. Hearing all the stories about how he touched someone’s life and helped them through tough times is what helps the pain of losing him a little. He will truly be missed by so many and this world has lost a great young man.”

The other victim has not been identified to KFOR by family or officials.

Police have not released the cause of the accident.

Mustang High School sent a letter out that reads in part:

“Our sincere condolences go out to the families of these two young people, and all who have been affected by this tragedy.”

The school will also have counselors available for students and staff who may need support.