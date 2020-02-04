Two Oklahoma cities named in top 25 ‘Best Places to Get Married’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many women dream about their wedding day for years before the big day, but the high price tag can often put a damper on what should be one of the happiest days of their lives.

A report suggests that the average couple spends over $38,000 on their wedding.

However, a recent study shows that Oklahoma couples may be able to get more bang for their buck on the big day.

WalletHub recently released its report on ‘2020’s Best Places to Get Married’ where it compared more than 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across 27 key factors.

According to the report, Tulsa came in at No. 7 on the list while Oklahoma City came in at No. 20.

Tulsa turned out to be one of the cheapest spots to tie the knot, while also having a decent number of activities and attractions.

Oklahoma City had more activities and attractions, but also costs more than Tulsa.

The ‘Best Places to Get Married in the U.S.’ are as follows:

Orlando, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada El Paso, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Miami, Florida Tampa, Florida Tulsa, Oklahoma Boise, Idaho Las Cruces, New Mexico Austin, Texas.