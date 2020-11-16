Two people facing murder charges after victim dies from 2019 assault

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say two people will be facing first-degree murder charges after a man died following an assault from 2019.

Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2019, officers were called to OU Medical Center regarding an assault victim at the hospital.

Officers learned that 63-year-old Donald Willaims had been assaulted until he was unconscious.

Investigators arrested 34-year-old John Burton and 28-year-old Ebony Williams for the assault. Both were charged with aggravated assault and battery and maiming.

The victim remained in a medical facility.

However, Donald Williams passed away last week as a direct result of the injuries he sustained during the assault.

Now, Burton and Williams will be facing a modified charge of first-degree murder.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

