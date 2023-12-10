OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Two people involved in a plane crash died Sunday.

“Just after 10:00 this morning the fire department received a phone call of a plane crash,” said Scott Douglas, with Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The call took OKCFD to Wiley Post Airport, where they found a man trying to rescue the other passenger from the plane.

“There was one adult male that was outside of the plane and he was trying to get the victim inside the plane out,” said Douglas.

Aircraft flight tracking data showed a 1968 Beechcraft Musketeer taking off and immediately turning back to land just minutes later.

OKCFD said the wreckage was engulfed in heavy flames.

“The plane was well on fire when we arrived on scene, we did our best to extinguish the flames and gain access to the other patient that was inside,” said Douglas.

Emergency crews were able to quickly put out the flames but the passenger died at the scene.

Douglas said the pilot was a man, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“We’re not sure of the age or if there is any relation between the two,” said Douglas. “The adult male was talking with us on scene, but we’re not sure of the accuracy of the situation just due to the traumatic situation that was going on.”

OKCFD confirmed late Sunday night that the pilot also died.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the crash.