Two people rescued from burning apartment building

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Firefighters were called to an apartment building near Southwest 89th and May around 12:30 Saturday morning.

"I heard some crackling, popping, and I looked out the window, and I see big flames coming out of this area," witness Cindy Carr said. "I was standing right here at the bottom of the stairs and the heat, you could feel the heat, like when you open the oven."

The fire spread so quickly that two people had to be rescued out of a second story window.

"[Firefighters] had a report en route there was a calling party that was trapped inside the breezeway, couldn't make it out. Our first crews on scene pulled two people from one of the apartments," Battalion Chief Mike Kelley said.

One firefighter did have to be taken to the hospital after a ceiling fell on him.

Investigators haven't determined a cause for the blaze yet, but arson could be a possibility.

"We did have a report that somebody was sending Snapchat messages that they may have started it, obviously that will be one of the leads that we'll track down," Kelley said.

About 14 people have been displaced because of the fire.

"The damage is the last thing we're worried about right now. We're just glad everything went as good as it did. There's nothing good about it, but it could've been a lot worse," Korey Knight, who works at the apartment complex, said.

The structure was valued at about $500,000 and is considered a total loss.