OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- OKCPD responded to a fatal shooting at 1915 NW 36th St late Saturday night.

OKCPD received calls of neighbors hearing gunshots in the surrounding area.

OKCPD arrived to the scene and found two victims with gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to OU Medical and died from their injuries.

The whereabouts of the suspect is unknown.

The scene of the shooting is under investigation.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.