Two Sisters Challenge OKC to Join In the Fight Against Alzheimer’s

The memory of a loved one often compels people to take action and further a cause. For Peggy Duncan and Holly Elliott, their desire to offer a tribute in honor of their mother goes beyond their own personal activity.

They hope others will join them.

Duncan and Elliott have donated $10,000 in support of the OKC Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which benefits the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter. The two sisters have done so in memory of their mother, Blanche Gordon, who lost her battle with Alzheimer’s dementia.

They are challenging those participating in the 2020 event to combine to raise a matching amount between Monday, October 26 and Saturday, October 31.

“Peggy and Holly’s generosity is remarkable and their invitation to the community to partner with them in the fight shows their selfless desire to make a significant difference,” said Mark Fried, Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter President and CEO. “As our OKC Walk participants strive to meet the challenge of the match, it also provides another opportunity for our city to lead the charge.”

Currently, Oklahoma City is #17 in the country among the more than 600 Walk to End Alzheimer’s events. While the actual OKC Walk took place over a week ago, fundraising will continue through the end of December. The event goal is to raise a total of at least $550,000 before the end of the year.

“For years the OKC Walk has finished among the leaders in dollars raised,” Fried said. “The pandemic has impacted our organization, just like far too many others.

“Finishing strong will help our organization continue in our mission of advancing research while serving local families facing the disease. The community’s support, this year especially, is crucial.”

More than 67,000 Oklahomans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and the matching challenge from Duncan and Elliott is designed to help Oklahoma City double its impact during the week. Fried said the matching challenge has the potential to propel the organization toward breakthroughs.

“Oklahomans take pride in their generosity and, in the process, this event gives us a chance to change the world from this little corner of the globe we occupy.”

If you’d like to make a donation in support of the matching challenge, go to okcwalk.com and click the donate button now.