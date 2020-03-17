Two women arrested in connection to stabbing at Oklahoma motel

GROVE, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say two people were taken into custody following a stabbing at an Oklahoma motel.

Around 6:20 a.m. on March 15, investigators were called to the Honey Creek Motel in Grove following a reported stabbing.

Once officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Brittany Watts with several cuts and stab wounds to her body. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the motive for the attack was Watts’ testimony in a Delaware County murder trial.

According to the OSBI, Watts testified in February as a state witness in the Jerry Tapp murder case.

Agents arrested 24-year-old Marie Elaine Morrow on complaints of witness intimidation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, and possession of a controlled substance. 26-year-old Heather Louise Griffith was arrested on a witness intimidation complaint.