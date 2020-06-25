Two years after being shot in the arm, victim forgives man sentenced to 30-years for workplace shooting

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – On Wednesday, a judge sentenced William Adams to 30 years in prison for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the 2018 shooting at his wife’s workplace.

In January of 2018, Adams entered the Bergey Wind Power Company, where his wife worked, wearing a gas mask and armed with a shotgun and two revolvers.

Adams tried to kidnap his wife before shooting one of her coworkers.

That coworker, Collette Wind, read a statement to the judge during the sentencing hearing.

“It was fine. I mean it wasn’t, again I don’t, I dealt with my anger and all of that a long time ago,” Wind said. “I didn’t really have any anger, I just wanted to be done.”

After the hearing Wind said she thought Adam’s sentence was fair.

During here statement she said at the time of the shooting all she thought about was protecting her coworker, and now almost ten surgeries later she can no longer play catch with her daughters.

At the same time, she has dealt with all of her anger, and she does forgive Adams for what he did.

“Yeah, like I said I’ve dealt with my peace on him. You can’t live life with all that anger, and all that pent up,” Wind said. “I forgive him, I’ve moved on. I pray he can move on for his self.”

The years after the shooting have not been easy for Wind, but she’s glad this chapter of her life in now closed.

“I think everything was done that should have been done,” Wind said. “I forgive him, and I just like I said, I just want it to all be done.”

Recent Headlines: